Serious wreck on Orange County highway sends 6 to the hospital early Saturday morning

VIDOR, Texas — A single-vehicle accident sent six people to the hospital early Saturday morning after a driver crashed into a guardrail on an Orange County highway, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

Police received the call around 2:30 a.m. about a serious traffic accident on Interstate 10, near mile marker 864 in Vidor.

Officers arrived and found the wrecked vehicle near a damaged guardrail along the highway. One person who was trapped inside and five other victims of the crash were taken to the hospital. 12News crew was at the scene.

“Two people were transported in serious condition, one in a life-threatening condition, and three others in stable condition,” Carroll told 12News.

Investigators believe the driver may have fell asleep at the wheel, which led to him leaving the roadway and striking the guardrail, Carroll said.

This is a developing story, and the investigation is ongoing. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

