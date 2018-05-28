A 56-year-old Vidor woman lost her life in an auto-pedestrian collision early Monday morning. Her name is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to Sgt. Stephanie Davis with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened on FM 105 near Northwood Drive around 5:45 a.m. Sgt. Davis said a 2015 Ford pickup was going north on FM 105 and struck the victim when she walked into its path.

The driver of the pickup Adam Musslewhite, 38, of Kirbyville, was not injured.

Sgt. Davis said more details will be released as the investigation continues.

© 2018 KBMT