VIDOR — Samantha Caskey thought her things would be safe at Woods Mini Storage in Vidor. She said the units are supposed to be gated, and monitored with surveillance cameras.

Caskey said she and her husband didn't find out about the break-in until after they paid their October bill at Woods Mini Storage. An employee told them they had been trying to contact them to let them know the lock was cut on their unit.

Caskey said neither her cellphone, her husband's cellphone, or their home phone had any missed calls from Woods.

"They told us that it had been done and that was it, they didn't make a police report, they didn't do anything," said Caskey.

Caskey said when she and her husband were finally able to sift through their ransacked storage unit, they discovered an air compressor and other tools, household items, and pre-wrapped Christmas presents missing.

Caskey also explained that the fence is down near their unit, and when they asked about the surveillance cameras, an employee said they weren't working. Her husband went to the police, but they couldn't help either.

"They told him that there was nothing that they could do because we didn't have serial numbers," explained Caskey.

Her husband turned to Facebook, and they learned they weren't the only ones having issues with Woods.

"2016, they said people were staying in the storage units and storing stuff in the empty ones and I mean it's just reoccuring," said Caskey.

12News reached out to Chrystal Myers who posted about her unit at Woods being burglarized in 2016.

"They claimed that the cameras were not working due to the fact they were fried on that end that my storage space was on by lighting couple months before that," said Myers. "I had boxes full of my whole home, mine and my children’s memories. My children’s birth bracelets, first shoes, and baby blankets and outfits for example."

Myers said the fence was also down at that time.

Caskey said it's time for them to do something, before someone else's stuff gets taken.

"Now we have to replace all these things and why, you know, cause somebody doesn't want to pay a little extra money to fix a fence or turn cameras on," said Caskey.

12News reached out to Woods Mini Storage, a worker said the owner was out and had no comment.

We also made a Freedom of Information request with the Vidor Police Department to find out how many break-ins have happened there. We'll update this story as new information is revealed.

© 2018 KBMT