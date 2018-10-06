One person was taken to the hospital after a fight during a football game at Vidor High school.

Jason Freeman, defensive tackle for the Golden Triangle Seminoles, is both angry and sad after he found the team owner's teenage son lying unresponsive on the opposite sideline inside an opponents huddle during the 4th quarter of Saturday's game.

"The Red Raiders were gathering around like they were hiding something," Freeman said.

Freeman says he went over to the Texas Red Raiders' sideline after an altercation broke out. He says he was shocked at what he found.

"Just him laying there motionless, and blood everywhere. I mean it was horrible, it just built up anger and sadness at the same time," Freeman said.

Wilford Scypion Jr., owner of the Seminoles says his son Taye suffered a fractured jaw during the fight. Scypion says his son lost feeling in the left half of his body before he was released from the hospital.

According to Scypion, Taye and an opposing player were in a verbal argument. When Taye was moving the chains, Scypion says he was pushed by a player. Taye then punched the player in retaliation, which led to the alleged assault on Taye.

Scypion says two players assaulted his son. Freeman agrees that Taye was trying to defend himself.

"His son, never showed any disrespect or aggression towards any of the other teams, so it's kind of hard to believe that he set something like that off," Freeman said.

Freeman says the Scypion family is grateful for the Vidor community's support in this difficult time.

"They appreciate the community of Vidor and everyone else that's been checking up on their son, praying for them. They really appreciate everything the community is doing for them," Freeman said.

Vidor ISD Police are investigating the incident. 12News has contacted them for more information.

Scypion plans on pressing charges against the two players involved in the incident.

He adds that the team is not leaving Vidor due to the fight.

12News has reached out to the Texas Red Raiders for comment.

© 2018 KBMT