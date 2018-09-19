VIDOR — People in Vidor who lost everything during Harvey have stepped up and started collecting coolers filled with supplies for the victims of Florence.

Over the past five days the group in Vidor has gathered 160 coolers.

The group was inspired to write encouraging words and bible verses on coolers to send to Florence victims after they received coolers during Harvey.

The coolers come from a group called the “Comeback Coolers” which is based out of Mississippi.

“Unfortunately it’s something we all go through and will have to go through again," said organizer Britni McPayne.

Messages like “Sending love from Texas” and “When you pass through the waters I will be with you” were written on some coolers.

McPayne said she wasn’t personally affected by Harvey but said she remembers when people in Vidor were given comeback coolers.

Several of the coolers that were given to Vidor residents during Harvey were from people who were affected by flooding in 2016 in Louisiana.

“This one was from Denham Springs in 2016 and it came from Harvey and now it’s going to the Carolinas," said McPayne.

She said it started a chain reaction and motivated her to help people in need in the Carolinas.

"Just knowing someone has your back is cool and that they are praying for you," said McPayne.

Johnny Travis decided to donate a cooler filled with his personal survival kit.

“This may not be the best thing but I felt like it was, had to load up on some beers,” said Travis.

He also put drinks like Dr. Pepper, Coke and water in the cooler as well.

Travis said those drinks helped him when his home was flooded with three feet of water in Vidor.

“When we watch it we can relate to it and we understand how bad things are and the long process they have in front of them,” said Travis.

McPayne said she will drive the supplies to Lafyette and it will eventually be taken to the Carolinas.

Supplies that are covered with messages of love and hope for people who are going through a tough time.

"They know what these people have been through, we’ve been through it a year ago and it’s cool that they are lending a hand and helping us out,” said McPayne.

