Vidor Police searching for missing 12-year-old autistic boy

VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who is autistic.

Officers are asking for the public's help in finding Gabriel Ramb , 12, of Vidor, according to a Friday morning news release from the Vidor Police Department.

Ramb was last seen Thursday at about 5 p.m. in his room at his home in the 1800 block of South Timberlane Dr. in Vidor police said.

He was wearing an orange shirt with a cat on the front, gray shorts with an orange stripe, black socks and black Crocs according to the release.

Police were called at about 7:15 PM on Thursday, September 22,2022, and told by his mother that he had climbed out a his bedroom window.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the full news release from the Vidor Police Department...

The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 12-year-old autistic child. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 7:15 PM on Thursday, September 22,2022 from the mother of the child. The mother advised that the child was last seen in his room at approximately 5:00PM. The child had exited through his bedroom window. The information on the child is as follows:

Name: Gabriel Ramb

Missing from: 1800 block South Timberlane, Vidor, Texas

Age: 12 years of age

Wearing: Orange shirt with a cat on the front, Gray shorts with Orange Stripe, Black socks, Black Crocs

If anyone should see the child, please report it to 911 immediately.