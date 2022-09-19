Vidor Police officers save man who was threatening to jump from overpass above Interstate 10

Officers found the 20-year-old man sitting on the rail of the bridge about 25 feet above the interstate.

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police officers saved a suicidal 20-year-old man last week who was threatening to jump from the Highway 12 overpass onto interstate 10.

Police received a report of a man in a mental health crisis on the Texas Highway 12 overpass ramp above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

When officers arrived they found the 20-year-old man sitting on the rail of the bridge about 25 feet above the interstate the release said.

When he saw officers approaching the man threw one leg over the rail and threatened to jump if they got any closer.

The officers began talking with the man, urging him not to jump.

At some point during their conversation the man threw his other leg over the rail and as he held onto the railing by his forearms began a countdown to let go the release said.

The officers kept talking to him and "continued to express empathy and care" police said.

He then pulled himself up and back over the railing and allowed the officers to take him to an ambulance that was waiting nearby.

He was then taken to Baptist Hospital in Beaumont for a mental health evaluation according to the release.

GET HELP | Crisis Center of Southeast Texas

If you, or anyone you know, is thinking about harming themselves or taking their own life please call 988 to be connected to the Crisis Center of Southeast Texas' 24-hour hotline. You can also reach the hotline by calling 800-793-2273.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.