VIDOR, Texas — Two Vidor police officers had to be rushed to the hospital after an incident on South Main Street.

Around 1 p.m., police were called about a man walking in traffic. Two officers approached the man, and he ran.

Officers say the man tried to steal a car, but police caught him, and that's when he started to fight police.

He was taken into custody, but the officers were left with a broken foot and wrist.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

