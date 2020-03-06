VIDOR, Texas — We have a special birthday shout out for a Vidor police officer.

K-9 officer Rocky turns 5 years old Wednesday, June 3!

Police Chief Rod Carroll posted a picture of the pooch today and people are loving it.

Vidor police received Rocky in 2018 and have loved him ever since.

Rocky is a Belgian Malinois who searches for narcotics and helps with apprehensions.

Chief Carroll also said Rocky loves to have his ears pet and is a social butterfly.

The station takes him out to schools and boy scouts events, among other friendly environments.

Vidor Police Department

