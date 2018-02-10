Vidor Police are working a fatal accident on Highway 12 at 1132 in Vidor.

Orange County ESD 1 is also assisting in this accident.

Another person was seriously injured and was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. One of the vehicles was pulling a trailer.

Details are limited but 12News has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

