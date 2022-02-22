Vidor Police Department honors 3 officers for life-saving actions

On December 20, 2021, the three officers performed life-saving CPR on a victim in the 100 block of N Lakeside in Vidor, police say.

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department recognized the heroic actions of three police officers in a special ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Vidor City Hall.

On December 20, 2021, the three officers performed life-saving CPR on a victim in the 100 block of N Lakeside in Vidor, police said.

Officers received a report about a burglary at a building. Once they arrived, officers said they saw the complainant walk from a building on the property and collapse.

An officer went to check on the man under the assumption that he stumbled, but the officer later realized he was unresponsive and struggling to breathe, according to a news release.

That's when Officer Dakota Gaines started CPR. He was assisted by Officer Brittany Haley and Sgt. Tom Meadows until EMS arrived.

The three officers were thankful for the recognition at the Tuesday ceremony but said their community is always showing them love.

"The City of Vidor loves us. We are constantly getting thanked for our service, so this is in addition to that. We don’t really have that thankless side in this town," said Sgt. Tom Meadows.

The victim was taken to St Elizabeth Hospital and eventually died that day, but the efforts of those three officers gave the family enough time to say goodbye to their loved one.

Life Saving Award Date: February 22, 2022 On December 20, 2021, an Officer was Dispatched to the 100 Block of N. Lakeside, Vidor, TX in reference to a burglary of a building.

Upon arrival the officer witnessed the complainant walk from a building on the property and collapse. The officer went to check on the complainant thinking that he had just stumbled on the rock surface.

Upon contact with the complainant the officer noticed that the individual was unresponsive and was having a difficult time breathing. The officer checked for a pulse and did not locate a pulse. At this time Officer Dakota Gaines initiated CPR. He was soon joined by Officer Brittany Haley and Sgt. Tom Meadows, who also assisted in CPR until arrival of EMS.

This individual was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with a pulse by Allegiance Ambulance Service. The Vidor Police Department will be honoring these officers for their actions with a Life Saving Award Ceremony: Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Time: 1:30PM Location: Vidor City Hall, Council Chambers 1395 North Main, Vidor, TX