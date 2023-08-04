Vidor police arrest Beaumont man after he steals vehicle, crashes into ditch

Beaumont police received a call a little before 1:00 p.m. about a person following his own stolen vehicle.

VIDOR, Texas — Texas DPS troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash in Vidor Friday afternoon.

Beaumont police received a call around 1:00 p.m. about a person following his own stolen truck according to Beaumont Police Department Officer Morrow.

Dispatch notified Orange County and Vidor police started chasing the vehicle in Orange County.

The truck was towing a trailer and traveling east while fleeing from law enforcement officers according to an Orange County news release.

The driver was 31-year-old Robert Tunnel. According to the release he was traveling at an unsafe speed and lost control. The truck hit the inside concrete barrier, then the outside concrete barrier. It then came to rest in a ditch, where Vidor officers arrested Tunnel.

Beaumont PD never got involved in the pursuit because even though the truck was stolen in Beaumont, it was already in Orange County, Officer Morrow told 12News.

From an Orange County news release:

ORANGE COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash following a pursuit, on Interstate Highway 10 east, near the 877-mile marker, that occurred today, August 4, 2023. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado pickup towing a lowboy trailer was traveling east and actively fleeing from law enforcement officers. It is reported that the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed and lost control. The pickup struck the inside concrete barrier, then the outside concrete barrier and came to rest in the south ditch, where law enforcement officers took custody of the driver. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Robert Tunnel of Beaumont, was taken into custody by Vidor Police Department. For information regarding the pursuit, please reach out to Vidor Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.