Vidor officials taking donations for man injured in Bridge City house fire

The city hall and chamber will begin accepting cash donations next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor City officials will soon begin taking donations for a man they said was injured in a house fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23 night.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a Nov. 24 newscast.)

Vidor Mayor Misty Songe told 12NewsNow that the Vidor Chamber of Commerce and city hall are accepting donations for John Nickum, who is currently in a Galveston area hospital being treated for his injuries.

The city hall and chamber will begin accepting cash donations next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those who would like to donate via PayPal, you can email Mayor Songe at mistysonge@yahoo.com.

Officials said two dogs were killed in the fire.

Bridge City and Orange County firefighters are still currently investigating the deadly fire that took place in the 300 block of West Round Brunch Road in Bridge City, around 8 p.m. that night.

Someone passing by called the fire in, and 16 firefighters responded to the scene.

It took about 30 minutes for crews to get the blaze under control. 12News crews at the scene saw one side of the home fully engulfed with flames

It is unclear how the fire started.

This is John Nickum's house. He's in Galveston with burns on his hands and smoke inhalation. City hall/the chamber will... Posted by Misty Songe on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Bridge City home fully engulfed in flames Tuesday night 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5