VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor officer is recovering after she was bitten during an attack by two dogs on Sunday, forcing her to shoot and kill one of the animals.

The officer was called to the 500 block of Alamo about two aggressive dogs around 11:45 Sunday morning.

The caller told dispatch the dogs were in his yard, and when the officer went to speak with the caller, the dogs charged the officer from the next door yard according to a Vidor Police Department news release.

She used her Taser, which had no effect on the dogs, and she turned to retreat to her patrol car according to the release.

The release said as she was going back to her car, one of the dogs bit the officer on her left forearm.

The officer fired a shot, missing the dog and stopping the attack according to the release.

The dogs went back to their yard, and the officer went to her vehicle, positioning herself behind the driver's door according to the release.

She was then approached by the dogs from the back of her vehicle and fired a shot, hitting one of the dogs.

The dog was killed, and the second dog was taken by animal control according to the release.

The officer was taken to a medical facility and treated for the bite. Neither of the dogs had a rabies vaccination, and officers are waiting for the results of the rabies test and quarantine.

The attack happened in the caller's front yard and in the roadway according to the release.

