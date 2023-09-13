Vidor officer who saved man from jumping off overpass named 'officer of the year' by Texas law enforcement association

“She exemplifies what it means to be a police officer,” Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said in 2022.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor Police officer, who was hailed as a hero for helping save a man threatening to jump from an interstate overpass in 2022, is being honored as Texas' "Officer of the Year."

Officer Brittany Haley has been named as the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas' 2023 "Officer of the Year," according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

“She exemplifies what it means to be a police officer,” Carroll said in 2022. “She does what our community desires. She is compassionate and she has empathy for others. I think those are the two most important characteristics you can have for an officer."

Haley was one of several Vidor officers sent to the Texas Highway 12 overpass crossing over Interstate 10 on a sunny September day after callers reported a man was hanging off the bridge over the busy interstate.

Her body camera footage from that day showed how the entire scene unfolded as the man threatened to jump.

“I used the sound of the traffic to get closer to him. I told him I couldn't hear him and I just made a connection from there,” Haley told 12News a little over a week after the incident in 2022.

When she got closer to the man she realized that she knew him and was actually aware that he had been having some issues.

“When he leaned back, he closed his eyes,” Haley said. “He took a deep breath and started to do a deep countdown amongst himself. I felt like he was about to jump.”

Keeping calm, Haley continued talking to the 20-year-old man, showing him empathy and letting him know he's not alone. she told 12News at the time.

Body camera video also caught the moment when the man had a sudden change of heart and swung his legs over the concrete barrier and was brought to safety.

“I continued talking to him,” Officer Haley said. “I don't know what I said to be honest just continued on that connection that I made with him before, and instead of him going backwards, he jumped forward.”