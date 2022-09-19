'He wanted to live' : Vidor officer hailed a hero after talking man down from Interstate 10 overpass

"When someone is in crisis, what other better time is it to help another human being.”

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor Police officer is being hailed a hero after her quick response and calm voice helped to save a man's life.

Last week, the Vidor Police department received calls stating someone was hanging off the Interstate 10 overpass at Highway 12.

Officer Brittany Haley was one of the officers who responded. She relied on her training to know what to do in the high stress situation.

Footage from the officer’s body camera showed how it all unfolded. In the video, a 20-year-old man is seen on the Highway 12 overpass. Police believe he was considering jumping from it.

“When he leaned back, he closed his eyes,” Officer Haley said. “He took a deep breath and started to do a deep countdown amongst himself. I felt like he was about to jump.”

Officers said the young man was scared and leaning over the concrete barrier, dangerously close to the edge. The situation was stressful, but Officer Haley’s instincts kicked in, allowing her to remain calm.

“I used the sound of the traffic to get closer to him, and I told him I couldn't hear him, and I just made a connection from there,” Officer Haley said.

Keeping calm in the chaos is what the officer knew to do. Officer Haley continued talking to the young man. She showed empathy as she let him know he's not alone.

“I knew what he was going through to be honest,” Officer Haley said. “I watched it with somebody I was really close with, and I can tell by what he was saying by him not jumping and continuing to talk to me that he wanted to live.”

Officer Haley’s boss, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carrol, said he is proud of her response.

“She exemplifies what it means to be a police officer,” Chief Carroll said. “She does what our community desires. She is compassionate she has empathy for others. I think those are the two most important characteristics you can have for an officer.”

The body camera also caught the moment when the man had a sudden change of heart. He swung his legs over the concrete barrier and was brought to safety.

“I continued talking to him,” Officer Haley said. “I don't know what I said to be honest just continued on that connection that I made with him before, and instead of him going backwards, he jumped forward.”

The 20-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he will be connected with the appropriate resources.