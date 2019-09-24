VIDOR, Texas — Southeast Texas is still reeling after Imelda brought a devastating amount of rainfall, with Vidor receiving 15 to 20 inches in some areas.

Judy Coker, a Vidor homeowner, said she's lived in a home off of Highway 12 in Vidor for more than five years.

"This morning is was a little overwhelming probably for the first time," said Coker.

Coker said she just got her home repaired from Harvey's damage and now Imelda has forced her to move back out.

"I never thought this would happen again, especially not this soon," said Coker.

Sheetrock, insulation and doors have already been removed, thanks to help from those in the community

"Our community is known to pull together as Vidor does," said Wilcoxson.

Pastor Tony Wilcoxson of Rose City Baptist Church in Vidor is one of many who came this weekend to help those like Coker. Wilcoxson said his church was lucky, with the water coming about an inch from getting into the building.

"So we were able to come out here and help," said Wilcoxson.

Coker is relying on her faith to help her get through as she asks for help a second time.

"God built this house and if He wants to build it again then He'll build it again and if He doesn't then He'll close the doors," said Coker.

Rose City Baptist Church in Vidor is looking for volunteers to help gut out homes. You can contact Tony at (409)-550-4180 to find out more about how to volunteer or to get help. You can also call the church at (409)783-0188.

