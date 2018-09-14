A Vidor man, 30, lost his life Friday morning in a collision with a pickup in Orange County.

His identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis told 12News the accident was reported around 10 a.m. on Texla Road. The accident site is north of Vidor about two miles west of State Highway 62.

Sgt. Davis said a 2017 Chevrolet pickup was going west on Texla Road. The driver slowed to make a left turn into a private driveway when the truck was rear-ended by a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Orange County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Derry Dunn. The driver of the Chevrolet, an Orange man, 39, was not injured.

As of 11:45 a.m., both east and westbound traffic lanes of FM 2802 remain closed.

