VIDOR — A Vidor mother has started a petition to make medical malpractice a criminal act. She said her 19-year-old daughter died at a Beaumont hospital last year, after being stung by a wasp.

Betty Garbs said her daughter Macayla Santana was a big-hearted, talented, young singer with her whole life ahead of her. Unfortunately, her life was cut short. Garbs believes her death could have been avoided, if she had been treated in a timely manner.

"It literally rips you apart--- because all you do is you try to scream as loud as you can for them to hear you so that they know that you're there and they're not alone," said Garbs.

July 18th, 2017 is a day Garbs will carry with her for the rest of her life. Garbs said she was stung around four o'clock, and the call to 911 went in around four twenty-four. It was only about four minutes after the paramedic got there that epinephrine was first administered.

Santana's condition quickly went downhill. Garbs said she became unresponsive in the ambulance and went into severe cardiac arrest when they got to the emergency room.

They were then told by the charge nurse at the ER that they were not told that a bagged cardiac patient was coming in and that she would wait in the hallway," said Garbs.

According to Garbs, that wait proved fatal.

"The charge nurse chose to play God that day and she didn't have that right but she put my child's life in her hands," said Garbs.

When they finally went to move Santana from the paramedic stretcher to the hospital bed, Garbs said her body went limp, then her heart stopped.

"I just fell on top of her i started screaming her name they worked on her, shocking her for a little while and then they pronounced her at 6:25 p.m.," said Garbs.

She and her lawyers are close to suing the facility where this happened. 12news is not going to name the facility until the suit is filed.

"A human life is something to treasure and putting a cardiac respiratory arrest or trauma patient, any trauma patient out in a hallway should be taken strongly and they should be held responsible," said Garbs.

This grieving mom started a petition -- hoping to convince state and even federal lawmakers to

"I'm fighting for justice for my daughter and for justice for everybody else that this has happened to so that it doesn't happen to anybody else."

Garbs is attempting to get 5,000 signatures.

