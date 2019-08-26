VIDOR, Texas — It's been two years since Harvey carved a path of destruction across Southeast Texas. Some families are still struggling to get back into their homes.

12News first spoke with Randall Allen last August. A year later, he's still living in a FEMA trailer while repairs are being made to his home. He said being unable to return home has been a little devastating, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's getting closer and closer, and I'm that close to getting back in and it feels wonderful," he said.

Allen said one of his major hang-ups on his road to repair has been with the Texas Land Commission. He said they've gone back on forth on what they said they will and won't do, and process has been slow.

"They keep saying it's the red tape," Allen said, "they haven't helped me not one little big, it's an obstacle more than they're helping."

Allen is medically retired, and relies on outside services to make the repairs. On top of his battle with the Texas Land Commission, he's overcome struggles with FEMA, contracting scams.

"I hate to be negative, but this is just my experience and what's happened to me," Allen said.

With his medical condition, Allen needed AC to be able to move into his home. He said the contractor he hired tried to skimp out on installing his unit. Just recently, he finally got it up and running.

The progress he's made so far has been thanks to church groups, outreach programs, and his brother. Children on mission trips came in and helped with flooring, painting, and other repairs.

"They did more in those five days than anybody has done, and I just can't thank them enough," Allen said.

His brother is an electrician, and drove over 100 miles to help rewire the house.

"Without those people, I'd be years in that trailer," Allen said.

To make his home move in ready, Allen still needs to make repairs to his bathroom and kitchen. He now has hot water and a washer and dryer.

"Everything is rolling along now that I've got through these certain obstacles," Allen said.

Allen can't wait to be back home. He said the first thing he'll do is say a prayer, and ask his preacher to bless the home.

"That trailer is really nice, it really is, I can stay there as long as they allocate it, but that isn't home, this is my home, this is where I grew up, and there's no place like home," Allen said.