VIDOR — Richard Watson of Vidor has been battling stage four lung cancer for four years now. Recently, he was told his time is limited.

A family friend reached out to 12News explaining that he had one final wish- to see see his grandson, Keith Morgan, play in the high school band one last time. His condition was worsening, and making the wish a reality appeared unlikely.

Crystal Morgan, Keith's mother and Watson's daughter, said her dad has fought hard over the past four years. He's had a couple of scares in the past, but has always managed to pull through. This time, however, Morgan said it seems different.

"It's harder for him to move, it's harder for him to talk, when he speaks you can barely hear him," explained Morgan.

She said Morgan doesn't say much these days, but one thing he did make clear was that he wanted to see Keith play.

"He's been promising him the world, not knowing if he'd make it or not," said Morgan.

As the performance got closer, they began to realize the likelihood of Watson making it to the game wasn't looking good.

"He said 'I'm not going to make it am I?' and I said 'no you're not,' so we've been racking our brains trying to figure out how we could get this to work," said Morgan.

Keith took it especially hard. Morgan said he and Watson have a special bond, and Keith wanted him there just as badly as Watson wanted to be there. When Keith found out he wasn't going to make it, he was heartbroken.

Morgan's friend Dustine Duclion reached out over Facebook to see if 12News could help. We got in touch with Vidor ISD to see what they could do. They suggested someone record the performance on a phone for Watson to watch later.

However, when the band director, Miss Kara Philips heard what was happening she came up with a better idea. She decided that if Watson couldn't come to the performance, the performance would simply have to come to him.

"Out of no where he's going to have the band come out tomorrow," said Morgan when she heard the news.

Philips agreed to get some members of the band together in uniform to play for Watson one last time.

The good news, however, didn't stop there. Another friend of Morgan's arranged for an ambulance to come pick up Watson and take him to the half-time performance, so he wouldn't miss a thing.

