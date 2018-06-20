Bill Mounts and his wife had to be rescued by emergency services on Tuesday morning. Bill’s wife has a broken hip and couldn’t walk down the stairs when water seeped into their home.

According to the Orange County emergency management coordinator Joel Ardoin, up to 14 homes flooded throughout the county from the latest rainfall.

A woeful wake-up call came to Bill Mounts at 7:30 am on Tuesday morning.

"I got up and it was still raining, let me look outside, I had to take the dogs outside, I said oh my God, then I told my wife, you're not going to believe this," Mounts said.

The water was almost in the house when he told his wife to pack up and leave.

When he came back later on Tuesday, he could measure how high the water got in his house. He took on three inches of water.

It’s only a fraction of the six and a half feet of Harvey's floods.

"This is a good neighborhood and everything but we got problems with the drainage," Mounts said.

Some of the neighborhood kids did not have a problem rough-housing in the rain.

Bill has another rebuild on his mind. He says his mind and body are exhausted by the work he's done alone to fix what Harvey destroyed.

Now he says he won't blame anyone but rather look to God for guidance.

"You can't blame God for it, so I just go to church, pray, and go from there. He'll turn something good out of it," Mounts said.

Mounts is thankful for his neighbor and his daughters helping him.



