The City of Vidor sponsored the District 8 and Texas State Championship Checker Tournament at the Holiday Inn Express Friday and Saturday. The tournament is hosted by ACF and recognized as a National Tournament for the 5-State District 8 area.

Vidor's Watson Franks defended his title as Texas State Champion for the second year.

According to Franks, tournaments are growing rapidly in the last few years across the country. He said it's a game anyone can play, but is impossible to master.

Franks said people from all over came to Vidor to play. They had three divisions in the tournament, from beginners to experts.

After finishing in the highest standing John Webster took home the tournament win, and the $700 dollar reward. Webster and Franks will continue on to Las Vegas in September to go for the $25,000 dollar prize.

Franks hopes people will come out and give checkers a try in future events.

