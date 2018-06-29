A Vidor man crashed his truck into the General Aviation terminal at Jack Brooks Airport early Thursday morning.

Kyle Martin Stelly, of Vidor, was headed west at an unsafe speed in a 2014 Dodge Ram on Jerry Ware Road near the terminal at 5 a.m., the Department of Public Safety said in an issued release.

Stelly then lost control of the vehicle and struck the building.

Stelly was then transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

A blood sample was taken from Stelly and toxicology results are currently pending.

