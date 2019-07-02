A Vidor man has been arrested after attempting to evade sheriff's office investigators as they tried to make a traffic stop. Investigators found a substance believed to be meth and marijuana in the truck.

Melvin Wedgeworth, 32, failed to stop the Chevrolet truck he was driving at the intersection of Highway 90 and I10 North service road around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday. He was observed by investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division according the release. The man did not stop the truck when investigators turned on emergency lights according to the release.

Investigators followed the truck south on Sergeant Street and onto Orange Street according to the release. The man turned south onto Butler Street and north to Terry Road, driving the truck off of the roadway into a fence according to the release.

The driver was uninjured and was arrested for evading detention. During the arrest, investigators found about 250 grams of a clear, crystal-like substance believe to be methamphetamine and marijuana in the truck according to the release. Wedgeworth was arrested for a parole warrant out of Texas Pardons and Parole, felony possession of a controlled substance, evading detention and misdemeanor possession of marijuana according to the release.