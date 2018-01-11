Beaumont — A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department has identified a man killed Thursday morning in an auto-pedestrian accident as Donald Olivier, 72, of Vidor.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on 11th Street between Broadway and Calder Ave.

A woman who was visiting a nearby business at the time of the accident told 12News the victim appeared to be walking from St. Anne Catholic Church and was hit as he attempted to walk across 11th Street to get to his car.

Olivier was at the All Saints Day morning mass at St. Anne Catholic Church, although he typically attended church in Vidor. Father William Manger said the congregation had just finished praying over Olivier. "He was probably prepared to meet God at the time," said Manger.

"It was good to have those people to pray for the family of the man who died, and the family and woman in the car that caused the accident," he said.

Police say there were no other major injuries reported in the accident.

Officer Haley Morrow told 12News more information about the accident will be released later today.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Olivier was from Beaumont. 12News received incorrect information and regrets the error.

