From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

On Saturday, February 2, 2019 around 3:50 p.m., A JCSO Deputy stopped a black Chevy Malibu on IH10 East bound near Smith Road for speeding. The driver, 30 year old Bryan Roy of Vidor, had an outstanding Felony Warrant for Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle out of Louisiana.

After refusing to give Deputies consent to search the vehicle, JCSO K-9 Mygo was deployed to conduct a free air search of the vehicle and gave a positive odor response to narcotics.

A search of the vehicle yielded a portable mini-vault in the back floorboard which both occupants denied knowledge of. After a key was found inside the console, the vault was opened to reveal 460 grams of Crystal Meth in a large zip lock bag, a small bag containing less than 2 ounces of Marijuana, a small bag containing 3 Clonazapam pills, a medium sized bag containing 25 grams of Xanax, a small bag containing 7 grams of Cocaine and a small bag containing 7 grams of Crystal Meth. There were also two scales and multiple small clear bags typically used for distribution of drugs. The passenger, 30 year old Joseph Cartwright of Lake Charles, La. was placed under arrest as well.

Both Roy and Cartwright were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for the following charges:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 $100,000.00 Bond

• Possession of Marijuana $500.00 Bond

• Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 $15,000.00 Bond

• Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 $1,000.00 Bond

• Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 $1,000.00 Bond

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues its effort to make our community a safer place for all. #OneCountyOneCommunity

