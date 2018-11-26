One police canine in Vidor now has a bulletproof vest for when he's out on patrol, thanks to a donor.

Vested Interest in K-9s donated the vest, Vidor Police said in a statement. The Massachusetts non-profit provides protective vests to law enforcement dogs and related agencies in the U.S. Since 2009, the group has given over 3,100 protective vests to dogs in 50 dates--a value of $5.7 million dollars.

Each vest costs about $2,000 and comes with a five year warranty, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said. The vests weigh four to five pounds.

Vidor K9 gets new bulletproof vest
01 / 03
02 / 03
03 / 03

Carroll said 30,000 law enforcement K9s serve throughout the U.S. This vest was given in honor of Ohio K9 Officer Jethro, killed in the line of duty by a burglary suspect inside a grocery store Jan. 10, 2010.

The man was later sentenced to 34 years for killing the canine and 11 years for burglary.

© 2018 KBMT