One police canine in Vidor now has a bulletproof vest for when he's out on patrol, thanks to a donor.

Vested Interest in K-9s donated the vest, Vidor Police said in a statement. The Massachusetts non-profit provides protective vests to law enforcement dogs and related agencies in the U.S. Since 2009, the group has given over 3,100 protective vests to dogs in 50 dates--a value of $5.7 million dollars.

Each vest costs about $2,000 and comes with a five year warranty, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said. The vests weigh four to five pounds.

Vidor K9 gets new bulletproof vest

Carroll said 30,000 law enforcement K9s serve throughout the U.S. This vest was given in honor of Ohio K9 Officer Jethro, killed in the line of duty by a burglary suspect inside a grocery store Jan. 10, 2010.

The man was later sentenced to 34 years for killing the canine and 11 years for burglary.

