Vidor ISD students suspended after video showing teens using racial slur

12News is choosing not to release the video because of its graphic nature.

VIDOR, Texas — A video circulating on social media has landed some Vidor Independent School District high school students in hot water.



The video shows several teens using a racial slur several times inside the high school campus' hallways.



It's generated a lot of reactions from people throughout the community.



Vidor ISD issued a statement to 12News.



"It did happen. We will not tolerate this. The students will be disciplined. The students have been suspended and a disciplinary hearing is pending," Sally Andrews a spokesperson with the district said.



12News is choosing not to release the video because of its graphic nature.

Vidor ISD Superintendent Jay Killgo released the following statement:

Earlier this week, Vidor ISD received a video of extremely inappropriate behavior of high school students making racial comments in the hallways. The students were immediately addressed with discipline consequences and hearings are scheduled to determine future punishment. The comments made were unacceptable and are not condoned by VISD. This was a poor reflection of our student body by a handful of students. We will always be vigilant about addressing this type of behavior and creating a respectful environment for everyone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device