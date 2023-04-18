Vidor ISD releases statement after videos of 'altercations' at high school campus surface on social media

"We are taking measures to increase monitoring before school, after school, and during transitions."

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Independent School District officials released a statement Tuesday after videos of "altercations" that occurred at the high school campus surfaced on social media.

District officials said they are aware of what took place on the Vidor High School campus. At this time, it is unclear what led to the incidents.

12News has seen the videos and has chosen not to share them to protect the identity of the minors that can be seen in them and because we have not been able to vet the circumstances surrounding where and when the original video was taken.

"This behavior is unacceptable and against our code of conduct," Vidor ISD officials said in a statement sent to 12News.

Vidor ISD officials said they take all forms of fighting, intimidation, harassment, and bullying seriously. Officials are assuring the community that the behavior is not tolerated on any of their campuses.

Steps are being taken to prevent "altercations" like the ones that happened from happening again.

"We are taking measures to increase monitoring before school, after school, and during transitions," district officials said.

While student privacy laws prevent the district from commenting on the specifics of any particular case, officials are encouraging students and parents who have a concern about the situation to contact their campus principal or district.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

The full Vidor ISD release:

Vidor ISD is aware of the altercations that occurred on the Vidor High School campus. This behavior is unacceptable and against our code of conduct.

Vidor ISD takes any form of fighting, intimidation, harassment, and bullying seriously, and they are not tolerated on any of our campuses. The district has policies that it rigorously follows to enforce those values. Student privacy laws prevent the district from commenting on the specifics of any particular case, but if a student or parent has a concern about a situation, they should contact their campus principal or the district.

We are taking measures to increase monitoring before school, after school, and during transitions.