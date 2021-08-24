Vidor ISD struggling with bus driver shortages as students head back to school

On top of the usual bus driver shortages, Vidor Independent School District said some of its drivers have COVID-19.



"With buses having to finish their routes or combine rounds, I can't give them a definite time, and that's been a problem for the parents," said director of operations Jeff Leger.



Leger said they have 23 bus drivers, but with 12 out with COVID-19, changes are having to be made.



"Some routes we're having to finish their routes and go back and get other kids that were not part of their route. So, students are a little bit late getting to school," Leger said.



Superintendent Jay Killgo said their transportation department is having to reroute and combine routes to get students to and from school.



"Students may be late getting picked up, getting delivered at school, same thing coming home. And that is just the reality of what we're dealing with right now," Killgo said.



Killgo said students will not be considered tardy.



"We're going to be ready to serve them and meet their needs whenever they get here, and we realize there's some extenuating circumstances going on right now," Killgo said.



For parents wanting consistency, Leger said two bus drivers should return Monday.



"I look forward to balance out within the next week. I’d say mid next week we should be better off," Leger said.



With a $15.42 pay, Leger said they are always looking for more bus drivers.



"We would love to have anybody come drive a bus for us and willing to take the training. The training is more robust than it’s been in the past, but we help as much as possible," Leger said.