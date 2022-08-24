'We miss you already' : Vidor High School staff, students mourning loss of beloved and 'amazing' teacher

Lesley Newman taught cosmetology and worked with the district for 10 years.

VIDOR, Texas — Staff and students at Vidor High School are mourning the loss of a beloved and "amazing" teacher.

Lesley Newman taught cosmetology and was still employed as a teacher when she died, according to Vidor Independent School District Coordinator of Communication Deedra LaPray. Newman worked with the district for 10 years.

Newman died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, according to a Vidor High School Facebook post.

Newman was described as a woman who touched the lives her students. School officials believe she played a role in kick starting numerous careers in cosmetology.

"She was a wonderful human being that made everyone around her better," high school officials said.

Those who knew Newman said she was admired and respected by everyone at Vidor High School. Her loved ones said she will be missed.

"For those of us who knew Mrs. Newman, there is no doubt that we were the lucky ones," school officials said. "Rest easy Mrs. Newman! We miss you already."

Vidor High School Officials are asking everyone to keep Newman's friends, family, students and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ...





From a Vidor High School Facebook post :

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that we lost an amazing teacher at Vidor High School today. Mrs. Lesley Newman passed away this afternoon. She was a wonderful human being that made everyone around her better. She touched the lives of her students and helped kick start countless careers in cosmetology. She was admired and respected by everyone at VHS, and she will be missed. For those of us who knew Mrs. Newman there is no doubt that we were the lucky ones.

Please keep her family, students, colleagues, and friends in your prayers.