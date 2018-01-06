Tommy Gilcrease and Terry Meulemans two Vidor ISD employees would hardly consider themselves heroes, but their actions yesterday evening tell a different story.

"I remember seeing white socks, that’s what caught my eye white socks, and it was the boy laying there and I was able to grab his feet and start dragging," Glicrease said.

They ran into a burning house where 26 year old Clinton Graves was clinging to life on his living room floor. That’s as far as he could crawl on his own.

"Instinctively I think that’s what the word is because I think I went into the house without even realizing the situation," Gilcrease said.

Two instinctive heroes who showed up at a moment that meant life or death for Clinton Graves.

"I knew I wanted to get the boy out, if he's in there then we need to get him out," Gilcrease said.

Showing once again that no all heroes wear capes.

© 2018 KBMT