VIDOR — This week's 12News Star Student is Lilly Jones, a 3rd grader from Vidor Elementary.

Her teacher, Stacey Smith, nominated her for the way she attacks everyday in the classroom.

“Her effort... going above and beyond what I ask for and trying to reach a new level of learning even if it’s not something I would’ve expected her to do," Mrs. Smith said. "She’ll do it on her own. "It’s that self initiative that I’m very proud of.”

Mrs. Smith said that Lilly is the type of student that teachers want in the classroom.

She says that even though Lilly is the new kid on the block, she fits right in.

“I am really impressed with how Lilly has done so far this year since we’ve been started. She new to our campus and even though she’s new she’s made great friendships with people and she works so hard in our class," Mrs. Smith said.

Lilly says she lives by the motto "try your best to reach your goals" everyday in hopes to fulfill her dreams.

“I really want to be a scientist because I want to explore the world do experiments and all that. I just think it might be cool," Lilly said.

Lilly told 12News that she believes she was nominated because she's always trying hard and Mrs. Smith said she would have to agree.

“She doesn’t settle for easy. She always tries to find the best answers," Mrs. Smith said. “Students like Lilly are the kinds we do this job for."

Like most 3rd graders, Lilly has a silly side and wasn't a bit shy in front of the camera.

“I’m really excited," Lilly said. "This is my second time being on TV because in kindergarten I was on tv in a picture on our 100th day in school and so we dressed up as old people and it was really cool.”

