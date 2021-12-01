Vidor Elementary School evacuated as precaution after gas leak near campus

Crews are currently working to fix the leak which is not on the campus.

VIDOR, Texas — Students at Vidor Elementary School took an impromptu field trip Tuesday morning following a gas leak near the campus.

As a precaution students at the school on East Railroad Street in Vidor were taken to the gym at the high school according to a Vidor Independent School District spokesperson.

Crews are currently working to fix the leak which is not on the campus.

Parents are asked not to pick up students, who are safe, at this time according to the spokesperson.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.