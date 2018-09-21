A Vidor councilwoman resigned her seat on Friday.

Kelly Carder, councilwoman for Ward 1, wrote in her resignation letter dated Sept. 21 although she has been proud to be part of City Council and loved working to better the city, she is trying to alleviate her everyday stress level.

"This last year has really taken a toll on me and for my health, I need to decrease the stress in my life as much as possible," Carder said in her letter. "As much as I love the council, it does come with a lot of stress and extra responsibility."

Her term would have ended in May 2019.

"This has been a very hard decision and was not made lightly," Carder said. "I will always be an advocate for the city."

Kelly Carder's resignation letter...

September 21, 2018

Dear Mike, Vicky, Robert,

After much prayer and thought I am resigning from Ward 1 City Council seat. I have

been very proud to be a part of the council and work for the good of our city. This last

year has really taken a toll on me and for my health I need to decrease the stress in my

life as much as possible. As much as I love the council it does come with a lot of stress

and extra responsibility. This has been a very hard decision and was not made lightly. I

will always be an advocate for the city. I am sorry to resign before my term has ended

but I feel it is what is best for me. Thank you all for all you do, it has been a pleasure

getting to know each of you during my time on the council.

Warm regards,

Kelly Carder

