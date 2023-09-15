Vidor council enters 'no confidence' vote against Mayor

The no confidence vote indicates that the council is not happy with how Mayor Songe brought forward the employee complaints about the city manager Songe told 12News.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — Not long after dealing with drama involving the city manager, Vidor council members entered a no confidence vote for the mayor.

On Thursday night, the Vidor City Council voted 4-2 in favor of a resolution declaring they had no confidence in Mayor Misty Songe, in relation to her handling of the city manager drama.

The vote comes on the heels of the council, also appointing Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll Thursday night as interim city manager while current city manager Robbie Hood is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The six council members also voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve Edward Martin as interim Vidor Police Chief.

The no confidence vote is related to the investigation involving complaints from several employees about Hood, who is now on paid leave, according to Songe, who spoke to 12News on Friday morning.

Songe says she brought the employee's complaints forward in a manner that the employees requested so that she could open an investigation in a way the employees felt would reduce the possibility of retaliation against them by Hood.

The no confidence vote does not change Songe's role as mayor but indicates that the council is not happy with her actions in how she brought the employee complaints forward Songe told 12News.

This all began on August 4, 2023, when Vidor City Secretary Betty Strong resigned.

Twenty days later, on August 24, 2023, the council voted to place Hood on administrative leave, but four days later, on Monday, August 28 they reinstated him.

At the end of that week on Friday, September 1, 2023, the council again voted to place Hood back on administrative leave.

Hood has been on paid leave since then pending the outcome of an investigation according to Songe.

Two City of Vidor employees met with 12News on August 29, 2023, to discus allegations of wrongdoing by Hood but Songe told 12News at the time she could not confirm anything because of an ongoing personnel matter.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.