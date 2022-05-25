Vidor cop indicted, accused of holding gun to spouse's head in early April arrest

Police received a call about an off-duty Vidor Police officer later identified as Michael Shaw, 62, of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A grand jury indicted a Vidor Police officer for aggravated assault family violence.

Beaumont Police officers were sent on Monday, April 4, 2022, shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a house on Chicory Street in Beaumont.

His wife told officials that he held a gun to her head assaulted her then left the house in an unmarked police unit, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shaw was later found by Beaumont Police while driving near Major Drive and Highway 105.

They arrested him for allegedly driving while intoxicated, the affidavit says.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

