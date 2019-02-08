VIDOR, Texas — Homeowners in Vidor may end paying more trash service. City leaders are debating whether to raise rates by nearly three dollars per month.

According to next week's city council agenda, the City of Vidor will vote on whether or not to raise rates for trash service by $2.50 a month.

Angie Beaumont has been paying for the city's garbage service for years.

"I spend that going to Sonic to spend it on a drink every morning," she said. "I don't do it every morning, but even if I stopped doing it twice a month, then it's not a big deal."

Graciana Wyatt isn't a fan of the proposed hike.

"I don't think you should have t pay for trash, I don't know, it's just trash," she said.

Wyatt said she doesn't think trash deserves a higher rate.

"We're poor around her, you know!" she said.

Customers living outside the city who pay $22.00 a month are expected to pay up to $25.00 per month.

Schools, churches, seniors and commercial customers would also pay the increased rate.

City Manager Mike Kunst told our news partners at the "Beaumont Enterprise" that the increase is projected to generate an additional $98,614 annually.

"I believe our city leaders have our best interest," Beaumont said. "I think they do a good job."

The city council will vote on this proposal August 9th. If it passes, the new rates will go into effect on October 1st.