VIDOR, Texas — Homeowners in Vidor may end paying more trash service. City leaders are debating whether to raise rates by nearly three dollars per month.

According to next weeks Vidor city council agenda, leader will vote on whether to raise rates for trash service by $2.50 a month.

Angie Beaumont has been paying for the city's garbage service for years.

"I spend that going to Sonic to spend it on a drink every morning."

Customers living outside the city who pay $22.00 a month are expected to pay up to $25.00 per month.

Schools, churches, seniors, and commercial customers would also pay more.

City Manager Mike Kunst told our news partners at the "Beaumont Enterprise" that the increase is projected to generate an additional $98,614 annually.

"I believe our city leaders have our best interest."

The city council will vote on this proposal August 9th. If it passes, the new rates will go into effect on October 1st.