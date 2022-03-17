Vidor Police providing tips to help protect yourself from 'smash-and-grab' thefts

According to police, these smash-and-grabs have been happening more frequently in everyday places, and anyone can become a victim.



With thieves breaking windows and stealing purses and wallets, people in Vidor are on edge.



“[It's] very uncomfortable that that is going on in such a small community, and it’s a nice community, so I am shocked that it is happening but it needs to be taken care of,” said Vidor resident Donnetta Catching.



To add insult to injury, these thieves are then using the stolen cash and cards to make purchases at nearby stores.



“What they do is, they take the credit cards they get, and they all immediately go and try and utilize it at Target and Walmart before the victim had known their car had been burglarized,” said Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.



About three separate smash-and-grabs were reported in the past two weeks, and Carroll advises community members to take their personal belongings with them so others don't have problems in the long run.



“We have to take away that opportunity, if you know you aren't going to carry in your purse carry some money in your pocket. Carry your driver's license. Carry your keys with you,” Carroll said.



Carroll also said make sure to be aware of your surroundings and do not leave your belongings in plain sight.