'Felt like a toxic environment' | Vidor City Manager placed on paid administrative leave while under investigation

Two employees with the City of Vidor shared with 12News their experience in the workplace, calling it "tumultuous" and "toxic."

VIDOR, Texas — An interim city manager for Vidor has been appointed meanwhile the original city manager is on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll has been appointed as interim city manager in place of Robbie Hood.

This all unfolded weeks ago, when City Secretary Betty strong handed in her letter of resignation in early August.

An employee with the City of Vidor, Heather Watson, sat down with 12News on August 29, 2023 to share her experience in the workplace along with employee Ashley Thibodeaux.

"It has been tumultuous, it has felt like a toxic environment for me for quite a while," Watson said.

"It was nonstop and it doesn't sound like much, but everyday whenever your bombarded like that it takes a toll on you and you really trust you leadership, your supervisor to not put you in a unethical position so he would do that," Thibodeaux said.

The employees say this was the behavior Hood displayed.

"I did not know who I could go to because he would go around and brag about how he had everybody in his pocket and how everybody loved him," Watson said.

12News reached out to the mayor of Vidor, Misty Songe, to confirm these claims.

Songe says she's not able to due to personnel issues.

Here is a timeline of events:

On August 4, 2023: City Secretary Betty Strong resigns

City Secretary Betty Strong resigns On August 24, 2023: City Manager Robbie Hood placed on paid administrative leave

City Manager Robbie Hood placed on paid administrative leave On August 28, 2023: Vidor City Council votes to reinstate Hood

It was the moment in which Hood was reinstated that Watson felt defeated.

Then, on September 1, 2023, city council members reversed their decision and put Hood on paid leave again.

He's been on leave ever since.

Songe says Hood is currently under investigation. Carroll says it could take up to a month to wrap up and find out where the city goes from there.

On September 14, 2023, council members voted 6-0 unanimously to approve Edward Martin as interim Vidor Police Chief.

