VIDOR, Texas — A group in Vidor is helping those in need in a big way.

The group is from Turning Point Church on North Main Street in Vidor.

Helen Griffin has had a bit of a rough patch lately. She has been dealing with medical issues and in December 2018, had to quit her job.

Griffin is getting back on her feet and is thankful for the service of the food bank.

"Just happy to you know be able to get some help," Grriffin said.

There are dozens of volunteers who help each week. They said it is their mission to make sure no one goes hungry.

The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Those seeking help just need to walk through the doors and fill out a form.

Volunteers will load a bag with groceries and help take them to your car.

If parents come with children, the church also provides the kids with a backpack filled with snacks and school related items.

Donations of food and money are what keep the doors of the food bank open.

Those in need do not have to live in Video to get help. The pantry is open to anyone in need.

"There is a lot of people that come up here in need. The need is very tremendous in this area," said Van Smith, Recovery Minister for Turning Point Church.

If you are unable to make it to the food bank on those days, you can contact Turning Point Church.