VIDOR, Texas — The Christmas season is known as the most wonderful time of the year, but for many, that's not the case.

Holidays can be difficult for those without family to share it with. Some of the residents at Commitment to Caring Boarding Home in Vidor know it all too well.

Connie Walker has been living at Commitment to Caring Boarding Home since Imelda.

"If people would take the time out just to look at people and look them in the eye and see, listen first," Walker said.

The storm destroyed her apartment, leaving her with only what she could carry, and no place to go.

"Lately I've just been having bad days, clothes can be replaced, but hearts can't," Walker said.

At first, the boarding home was the last place she wanted to go.

"I came here and I was scared to death because it was Vidor, but I came anyway," Walker said.

Since then, she's grown to love her family away from her immediate family.

"Eventually, I'll get my blessings, a nice apartment, eventually, but Mrs. Keliah and them know best," Walker said.

CEO Keliah McDonald started commitment to caring almost 16 years ago.

Since then people like Walker have found a home there.

"We have individuals from all types of life, people with physical disabilities, mental disabilities, some that lost everything in Imelda this year and they had nothing left so they come here," McDonald said.

She says it's more than just a boarding home. It's a family.

For some, it's the only one they have.

"There's so many residents that have no visitors, just never had one since they're been here, no contact with family, we are their family and we are their family and I mean that in all sense of the word," McDonald said.

She says this holiday season has been especially difficult for everyone.

"Our tree is blue this year in honor of Dustin Brewster, he was 38 years old. He lived here for 10 years," McDonald said.

He died November 15, leaving their family a member short this Christmas.

"He had leukemia and he beat that and then the chemo he was on caused him to have heart failure, so it's been a little over a month and none of us have begun to deal with it. So they did this tree, the residents did this tree in honor of Dustin this year."

Christmas Party 2019 Party event by Commitment To Caring / Hattie's House Boarding Homes on Saturday, December 21 2019

She wants to make sure all of the residents still have a Merry Christmas.

On Saturday, December 21, they're asking people to come by and spread a little Christmas cheer.

"We have a lot of residents that don't have family this time of year, or anytime of year actually so to have people stop by and just spread some joy and happiness."

Hopefully, it'll bring a little joy and happiness for those like Walker, who have been without it lately.

"This is where it's going to start, to build my heart, cause it's been broken," Walker said.

They're also accepting donations to help make sure everyone has a Christmas present this year, as well as take care of other needs.

People can also bring donations to the Christmas party or send it to them at 390 Stateside Street in Vidor. You can also call 409-363-2742 for information on how to donate.

