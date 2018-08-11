PORT NECHES — A dramatic video of a school bus driver heading through floodwaters has parents in Port Neches-Groves asking questions.

It was widely shared on social media.

Someone recorded the PN-G ISD bus going through high water yesterday on 39th Street and Taft Avenue.

So far the district will not confirm whether any kids were on board.

Kyle Segura, the district's Transportation Director, told 12News "We are aware of the video and it has been addressed. We would rather not comment about our employee who drove the bus. I feel that the issue is being overblown."

Many parents feel it's not being blown up enough.

