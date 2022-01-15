Video captures 500 acres burned due to transformer explosion on northeast Bexar County

This is taking place while a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

CONVERSE, Texas — Fire crews were called to a large brush fire after a transformer exploded resulting in about 500 acres burned on the northeast side of Bexar County, according to Fire Chief Robert Hogan.

Around 1:30 p.m., at least 14 units responded to FM 1516 North and Green Road. Numerous fire companies were seen attempting to fight the large grass fire.

Hogan says about 98 percent is contained at this point, a couple of structures have been lost and several 18-wheelers. A barn and mobile home were also lost in the flames.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

#kens5eyewitness Brent Akin shared a video of the damage:

This is taking place while a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

NWS suggested securing loose objects and avoiding any activities that would lead to a wildfire. They also retweeted that wind gusts got up to 59 MPH in Hondo.