BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother said an outburst of excitement by her 4-year-old son made a small situation into something much more.

For the first time, we see the moments Sheketa Haynes boarded the bus with her son Glenndale Green Jr. and grandson.

She can be seen sitting down and putting in headphones.

At some point 4-year-old Glenndale got excited and called out for his mom, but she didn't hear.

The bus driver can be seen turning around and telling him to hush.

A passenger then tapped Haynes to tell her the bus driver asked her kids to quiet down.

Haynes then had a few words for the driver.

On Monday, Haynes told 12News, "She told me 'well that's interfering with the safety of the other passengers.' I said 'well I don't know what you want me to do ma'am, put tape over there mouths?'"

The driver could be heard saying, "You have your headphones in, you can't hear them, I can."

The two then began going back and forth, for more than five minutes.

At one point the bus driver even pulled over and said if the boy kept making noises they would have to leave.

Haynes refused.

The driver called a manager to report them, and asked Haynes if she heard the manager's response.

Haynes got up to plead her case.

"Ma'am, my baby is four years old and has developmental delays, what am I supposed to do?"

She returned to her seat and the two could be seen continuing to argue until they finally made it to Haynes' final destination.

The city said after reviewing the video, there are things both sides could have done better.

For now, the incident is still being investigated.