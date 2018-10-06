The victim of a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning has been identified.

25-year-old Paul Franco was involved in a previous crash that left his vehicle in the roadway on IH-10 in Vidor where his car was then struck by a semi-truck.

Franco was transported to St. Elizabeth's hospital where he was pronounced dead.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated a two vehicle fatality crash early this morning on IH-10 inside the City Limits of Vidor.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:30 A.M., a 2002 Honda CRV was reportedly disabled in the middle and outside lanes of IH-10 due to being involved in a previous crash. A 2017 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling east and struck the Honda. The driver of the Honda is identified as Paul Franco, 25, from Port Arthur. Franco was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer is identified as Danny Williams, 57, from Phoenix, AZ. Williams was not reportedly injured during the crash. This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

