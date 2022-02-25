Veterinary industry facing high demand to treat animals amid adoption increase, staff shortages

The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects a 17% job growth rate for veterinarians by 2026, more than twice as fast as all other occupations.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Veterinary clinics across the country are being pushed to their limits and are trying to keep up with demand.

Adoption rates for animals have soared in the last decade. With so much time spent at home during the pandemic, animals are getting more love and attention than ever before.



"These last twenty years has really shown a huge increase in that human-animal bond," said Dr. Todd Westin, an associate veterinarian.



Nowadays, our pets are just another member of the family, and owners are willing to spend more to keep them healthy, whether it's a CT scan, X-rays, surgery, or physical therapy on an underwater treadmill.

Veterinary care spending jumped from $13 billion in 2010 to an estimated $32 billion in 2021.



"The human-animal bond has grown exponentially, and we just can't keep up as a profession," said Brady Hanson, head doctor of veterinary medicine and CEO of Neighborhood Veterinary Centers.



Brady Hanson deals first hand with the challenge of keeping up with a growing business.



"Trying to convince someone to move to this area when they don't have family or loved ones here is pretty difficult," Brady Hanson said.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects a 17% job growth rate for veterinarians by 2026, more than twice as fast as all other occupations.



Brady Hanson's brother Shay Hanson is CFO of Neighborhood Veterinary Centers.



"There’s such rapid growth in our industry right now, there’s not enough vet schools and vet students to fill the need," Shay Hanson said.



In the US, and the Caribbean there are just 32 schools with veterinary programs, and most graduate less than 200 students a year.

"The job market definitely has a lot more demand, and I think the supply of graduating veterinarian students is low," said Niko Garcia, Texas A&M Vet student.



Until this year, Texas A & M was the only veterinary school in Texas, which means getting accepted isn't easy.



"Texas A & M basically wants you to have a good 3.5 [GPA] and higher just to get considered," Garcia said.



The Hanson brothers said because of the high demand, students who do make it through school are met with options.



"There is a national shortage, so people get to pick and choose where they want to go and there's always an attractive offer, at least now," Brady Hanson said.



"The signing bonuses just keep getting bigger and bigger some of the job postings they're offering 25, 50, 75 thousand dollar signing bonuses," Shay Hanson said.



So there has never been a better time to become a veterinarian, but also maybe never a more difficult time to become one as well.



"There is a lot of passion involved, and when I interview people, like technicians and stuff, why do you want to work with and be in a vet clinic? The first thing they always say is ‘I love animals,’ and I say carry on because that's not enough..." Todd said.



Much of the boom in business is credited to the pandemic and owners spending more time with pets to notice a problem that requires a veterinary checkup.



When it comes to a solution, more veterinary schools are opening in the U.S. and Texas Tech enrolled its first class of veterinary students in 2021.



It just may take four to five years for owners like the Hanson's to see some relief.