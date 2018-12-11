PORT NECHES — Jim Rose is an Army veteran who volunteers to make a difference in the lives of his fellow veterans. Rose served from 1962 to 1968 and today he received a honorable reward.

"I've received an award. It was for Outstanding Veteran, it was a surprise. It just shocked me so bad I didn’t know what to do," Rose said.

The award was given to him by the Port Neches Veteran of Foreign Wars post. The award wasn’t for the things he did in the military but for his efforts after.

"I belong to a bunch of different organizations. My primary one is I’m a quarter master at the VFW," Rose said.

He’s also a part of the Combat Veteran Foundation, and the Patriots Guard. Each group aimed at helping military veterans.

"I work with a lot of Vietnam Veterans, getting their benefits because a lot of them are suffering from a lot of cancers, and PTSD," Rose said.

Despite battling his own health issues, Rose is making it his legacy to help as many veterans as possible.

"They told me in 2013 after my last heart attack, to go home and live my life out. I told them I'll keep doing for veterans as long as the lord keeps me alive," Rose said.

A mission he will continue to fight.

